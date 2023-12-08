Blackpool Combat Club Issues Challenge to FTR and Mark Briscoe for ROH Final Battle

ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta and Bryan Danielson of the Blackpool Combat Club have issued a challenge for ROH Final Battle.

Danielson hasn't been in an official Ring of Honor ring since 2009 when he went on his Final Countdown tour down to his final match at Glory By Honor against Nigel McGuinness before leaving to head to WWE. He did, however, compete for the ROH World Championship in AEW when Chris Jericho held the title. "Here's the thing. Final Battle has meant so much to my career. In fact 20 years ago this month [at] Final Battle 2003, for the first and only time, I wrestled Jay Briscoe," Danielson said in a backstage promo.

"And last year, [at] Final Battle 2022, was Jay Briscoe's last match in ROH. The greatest Dog Collar match in professional wrestling history. So I have a challenge to make: in honor of Jay, somebody that we all loved, how about this? The BCC against FTR and Mark Briscoe. And we'll bring the fight, just like Jay would have wanted." Earlier today, FTR's Dax Harwood announced that they would be in attendance to celebrate the anniversary of the Dog Collar match. Their string of matches is highly regarded as one of the greatest trilogies in professional wrestling, and many fans considered it the match of the year.

Danielson's Future in Wrestling

As Danielson's career winds down because he's expected to wrap up his full-time wrestling career in 2024, AEW President Tony Khan recently spoke to The Athletic where he revealed Danielson will continue to be with AEW "in spirit" occasionally making appearances, but his full-time duties will come to a close next year. With that in mind, barring any more injuries, it makes sense that Danielson would use the rest of his time in a wrestling ring to do some of the things he hasn't been able to do, like return to the company that kickstarted his wrestling career and helped put him on the map.

ROH Final Battle 2023 emanates from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas on Friday, December 15. Tickets are currently on sale, but if you can't make it to the event live, it will stream live exclusively on HonorClub.