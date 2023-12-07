FTR To Appear at ROH Final Battle

FTR and The Briscoes rivalry will be ingrained in Ring of Honor forever. A year after the two teams met for the finale of their trilogy of matches, FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler will return to Texas to celebrate the iconic Dog Collar match that took place at ROH Final Battle 2022. Harwood took to Twitter (formerly X) to make the announcement, calling it their "greatest match ever."

Myself & Cash will be at Final Battle to celebrate the 2 Year Anniversary of the first ever face-to-face meeting of FTR & the Briscoes, AND the 1 Year Anniversary of our greatest match ever, the Dog Collar match with Mark & Jay.



FTR vs. The Briscoes: Tag Team Excellence?

The feud kicked off on social media as they both took shots at each other. In 2021 Harwood mentioned that he would do "whatever it takes" to get the match to happen and in December of that year things began to heat up. Unfortunately, at Final Battle 2021, ROH closed up shop for good, or so it appeared. In March of 2022 AEW President Tony Khan shockingly announced that he purchased the company. Since Mark and Jay were banned from AEW television by Warner Bros. Discovery, their first match was set for a month after the Khan era of ROH began: Supercard of Honor 2022. At that historic pay-per-view, FTR beat the veteran 13-time ROH Tag Team Champions to become ROH Tag Team Champions for the first time in their careers. Both teams inhabit two different worlds in the professional wrestling business -- while FTR are more old-school with their moveset, The Briscoes were scrappy, always ready for a fight. This meeting of the minds kicked off a trilogy of modern excellence. At the time, Harwood and Wheeler spoke to ComicBook.com about how the match came together, noting that "there was no plan" set in place. "The plan is there was no plan. It was just... I think it just started over a couple of tweets, really. There has always been the chatter, because they are who they are, we are who we are and fans appreciate good tag team wrestling. And they know that those two teams are going to give you that. So, the chatter has already been there and then it just... I think maybe Dax and Jay went back and forth on Twitter. And from there it just... The videos started happening and we didn't know if we respond for a little bit. And then we decided, 'You know what? Let's respond. Let's put them in their place.'"

Three months later at the next ROH pay-per-view, Death Before Dishonor 2022, they wrestled in a Best Two Out of Three Falls match in what many considered not just the tag team match of the year for 2022, but the overall match of the year. At Final Battle 2022 in what would be Jay Briscoe's final Ring of Honor match after his tragic passing the two put on a brutal display filled with drama as they went to war for the final time in their careers. The titles were once again on the line and this time, The Briscoes came out victorious, cementing themselves as 13-time ROH Tag Champions.

