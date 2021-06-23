Braun Strowman Looks Shredded Following His WWE Release

✖

Braun Strowman is back in bulking season! The former WWE Universal Champion was shockingly released by the WWE three weeks ago but took to Twitter on Wednesday to show he's been hard at work in the gym ever since. "The Monster Among Men" wrote, "357lbs on my way to 370/375 then turning in granite!!!!" Strowman showed off his impressive two-year transformation back in December, writing on Instagram at the time, "Man it's amazing what you can do when you believe in yourself the pic on the right was about 2 or so years ago when I was battling bad depression drinking all the time not sleeping and going half ass through the motions in the gym. You control your own destiny and you can make your life what ever you want if you're willing to put the work in cause nobody's gonna hand you that shit!!! You have to know when to walk away from things that aren't good for you and that's what I did and I'll be damned if I ever look back."

Reports broke out shortly after Strowman's release that his representation was telling independent wrestling promotions his asking price was five figures for just one night. He (somewhat) responded to that days later.

"Let me just get this FYI out," Strowman wrote. "I have not spoken to anyone about bookings. But if you wanna talk business the email to my agent is in my bio. Thank for any confusion you may be reading online."

Meanwhile, AEW's Mark Henry recently confirmed in an interview with TMZ that there's interest "on both sides" between AEW and Strowman.

"[He's] super high on my list," Henry said. "It's not an all Mark Henry decision, but there's already interest on both sides. So, hopefully by the time he's allowed to wrestle in August — I think the middle of August — we can have a serious conversation about contractual things. But right now there's interest on both sides."