Watch: Braun Strowman Hits a Moonsault off a Cliff

Braun Strowman rarely attempts any top rope moves inside of a WWE ring. But while celebrating his birthday at the Rockhouse Hotel at Jamaica on Thursday, the big man decided to break out a moonsault while jumping into the sea.

“Had to climb to the top of a palm tree to get service to post this though well worth it( got a few coconuts) and now back to the ocean I go!!!!!” Strowman wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The dive caught the attention of a few other wrestlers.

“Nailed it!” Chris Jericho wrote.

“Perfect!” Ricochet commented.

Once Strowman is back from vacation, he’ll have a busy week of wrestling ahead of him. WWE’s next pay-per-view, Clash of Champions, will see Strowman and Seth Rollins defend the Raw Tag Team Championships against Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. Then the two will turn around and have a one-on-one match against each other for Rollins’ Universal Championship.

On top of all of that Strowman also has to deal with The O.C. He tried and failed to capture the United States Championship from AJ Styles on two occasions in recent weeks, and “The Phenomenal One” decided to get involved in the Universal Championship match contract signing by hitting the ring and ripping it to pieces. “Stone Cold Steve Austin” will be back on Raw next week to mediate the contract signing, but it’s possible Styles gets involved again.

The Sept. 15 match against Rollins will mark yet another opportunity for the “Monster Among Men” to finally win a world championship. The big man had multiple attempts at the Universal title thwarted in 2018, including a Money in the Bank cash-on on Roman Reigns that was interrupted by Brock Lesnar.

Strowman stated in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated that he feels he doesn’t necessarily need a world championship right now, but still has dreams of being in the main event of a WrestleMania.

I don’t need something to boost my character,” Strowman said. “I get some of the biggest reactions out of anyone just walking out because of my sheer size and ability. It would be cool right now, but I’m here for the long haul and I have many, many more years of WWE in me. There’s plenty of time.”

Whoever wins the world title at Clash of Champions will then have to worry about Bray Wyatt’s “The Fiend,” who has called dibs on the winner at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.