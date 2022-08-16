How Dexter Lumis' Strange Monday Night Raw Spots Hint at Bray Wyatt's WWE Return

At this point, Bray Wyatt's return to WWE feels more like a matter of "when" than "if." Since taking over creative, Paul LeVesque (Triple H) has been steadily bringing back popular talent that had been cut by the previous regime, and Wyatt was perhaps the most shocking release in recent WWE history. Several reports have indicated that a Wyatt return could be on the horizon, but what if Triple H is already planting seeds for Wyatt's comeback on Monday Night Raw?

The past two episodes of Raw have seen former NXT star Dexter Lumis return to the fold, causing strange scenes in backstage segments before trying to charge AJ Styles in the middle of a match. Last week's series of car crashes and security meetings led to the reveal of Lumis' WWE return. This week's episode did the same, but the backstage bits had fans thinking of Bray Wyatt, and it almost seems like the two returns could be connected.

Lumis' first spot in the new episode of Raw saw a gloved hand slide in through a crack in a doorway, holding a door open in the background while Theory and Dolph Ziggler attacked one another. The glove looked similar to the ones worn by the Fiend and many thought it could be Bray on the other side of the door. It wasn't, as Lumis was seen beside the ring later in the show wearing those exact gloves. That said, the specific type of glove isn't what's worth paying attention to in that segment. We'll come back to that in just a minute.

The second backstage segment that alluded to Lumis' presence, prior to his ringside appearance, showed a fire in a trashcan being put out. On its own, that isn't exactly worth talking about, but combined with the first spot, the Bray Wyatt picture gets a little clearer.

The glove was probably meant to look like the Fiend's, even if it was just Lumis. The action is what's worth paying attention to, though. Lumis was holding the door open. Perhaps he was trying to...let someone in? It's hard not to think of Wyatt's popular "Let me in" catchphrase in that scenario. Then there's the fire, and one of Wyatt's final bits in WWE saw the Fiend essentially resurrect after being burned alive.

When you pair those situations with Lumis' Fiend look-a-like glove, it makes you wonder if Lumis is potentially setting up a new Wyatt story. The two have never worked together on-screen in WWE before, but Lumis' pseudo-serial killer persona could pair well with any number of Wyatt's iterations. Could this be the first son of a brand new Wyatt family setting the stage for his leader's grand return?

Do you think Bray Wyatt is close to a WWE return? Is there any chance he and Lumis could be connected? Let us know your thoughts and theories below!