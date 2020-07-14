Charlize Theron is Ready to Get into a WWE Ring

Charlize Theron is already impressing fans all over with her recent performance in Netflix's The Old Guard, but the famous star is ready to get into a WWE ring and "get [her] ass kicked." In an interview with WWE's Kofi Kingston all about the upcoming Netflix film, Theron got into her ballet background and how it helped her get better acquainted with all of the martial art skills necessary for her role as Andy. Naturally, Kingston believed this would make her a perfect fit for work inside of WWE's ring someday and Theron revealed she would jump at the chance.

Theron first broke down how she was not exactly able to master the martial arts skills in such a short time, but believes her ballet and dance background has a lot of similarities with martial arts that ultimately helped her ease into the role, "I have zero martial arts background. I do have a background in ballet, I was a ballerina for the first part of my life, that was my first career. Strangely, I was a physical storyteller before I was a verbal one."

Elaborating on this further, Theron broke down this similarities between dance and martial arts, "There is an element of being able to play in the genre that reminds me a lot of my first career as a dancer and transforming and being emotional and telling an emotional story but never using your voice, just using your body. That, to me, is very similar, the discipline of ballet reminds me of the discipline of martial arts."

(Photo: WWE / Netflix)

Hearing this answer, Kingston then mentioned how he would like to see Theron in a WWE ring against Superstars such as Charlotte, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Becky Lynch and more. Theron happily asked if that were an invite, and heartily accepted. Noting that she would have nowhere near the skill necessary to keep up, she would happily get in the ring anyway, "When and where? I know we're in a crisis situation right now, so it's not anytime soon, but that sounds awesome. I will get my ass kicked, and that will be really entertaining for everybody to watch because I am a mere actor, but it would be so much fun."

With WWE's past of working with non-wrestling movie, TV, and pop culture stars, Charlize Theron showing up as the host of Wrestlemania post-COVID-19 would most likely be one of the most popular surprises yet! What do you think? Would you want to see Charlize Theron get in a WWE ring someday? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.