CM Punk Is Officially Returning to AEW and Fans Are Freaking Out
The return of CM Punk is finally official. Punk hasn't been seen on All Elite Wrestling television since last year, when he sustained and injury during his World Championship bout at All Out and followed it with a now-infamous press conference. Things were said, people were bitten, and it felt for a while like CM Punk may never come back to AEW. That sentiment changed in recent months, when reports of a Saturday show for AEW began circulating.
AEW Collision kicks off on June 17th, and CEO Tony Khan announced during Wednesday's new episode of AEW Dynamite that CM Punk would officially be a part of the new show. There has been a lot of speculation about Punk's inclusion in AEW Collision, especially since it was revealed that the first episode would take place in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois.
The reaction of the live-crowd in San Diego seemed to be pretty mixed when Khan announced Punk's return. There was a healthy mix of cheers and boos. Fans on Twitter, however, seem to be much more positive.
AEW fans have let it be known that they're beyond excited to see CM Punk back on TV. It didn't take long after the announcement for Twitter to fill up with reactions from around the country. You can check out a few of those reactions below!
The King Is Back
The most predictable announcement of all time but...the king is back!— Phil Lindsey 👑♟ (@PhilDL616) June 1, 2023
There It Is
Well shit, there it is #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/hgvvA07ZTm— Luis Pulido of Fightful (@theluispulido) June 1, 2023
Ready
🫣 I’m really excited to see CM Punk wrestle again.— Kate | Fightful | Mark Order (@MissKatefabe) June 1, 2023
It's Official
CM PUNK OFFICIALLY CONFIRMED FOR AEW COLLISION #AEWDynamiteJune 1, 2023
The Goat
CM PUNK BACK! THE GOAT COMING HOME! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/3sMyhx7UYW— Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) June 1, 2023
Let's Ride
Oh shit lmao “AEW Collision will feature CM Punk” that was SO CASUAL HAHAH, alright sick it’s official, CM Punk is BACK LETS RIDE— Raspy Taylor (@RaspyTaylor) June 1, 2023
DUDE
TONY KHAN JUST CONFIRMED CM PUNK RETURN AT COLLISION DUDEEEEEE— iBeast (@ibeastIess) June 1, 2023
I'm Back
IT IS OFFICIAL!!!
CM PUNK WILL BE BACK ON AEW COLLISION IN CHICAGO!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/MV3uT4JS8Z— Melissa (@melissax1125) June 1, 2023
CM PUNK!
CM PUNK IS BACK— 👑𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 𝔾𝕠𝕝𝕕𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘👑 (@AdamGoldberg28) June 1, 2023
CM PUNK IS BACK
CM PUNK IS BACK
CM PUNK IS BACK
Well Well Well
WELL WELL WELL #AEWDynamite— Righteous Reg (@RighteousReg) June 1, 2023