CM Punk Fans Want Him To Be The Next Ash From Evil Dead

Evil Dead is a franchise that simply won’t stay in its grave and some fans are rooting for an unlikely contender to pick up the chainsaw as the series’ protagonist Ash in the form of CM Punk. The wrestler/MMA fighter has dived into a number of new endeavors following his wrestling career with the WWE, even writing a comic book about Drax from the Guardians of the Galaxy for Marvel Comics. With Bruce Campbell officially retired from the franchise following three seasons of Ash Vs. Evil Dead, some fans are hoping that CM will take up the mantle!

The Evil Dead franchise was first started by director Sam Raimi, actor Bruce Campbell, and several others that were looking to create an amazing horror movie on a shoe string budget. With the success of the original, the series warranted sequels in the form of Evil Dead 2 and Army of Darkness, even getting a television series on Starz in Ash Vs. Evil Dead! A remake to the franchise that was sans-Ash and instead focused on a new group of characters running into the Book of the Dead was released recently, and both Sam Raimi and Bruce Campbell are working on a brand new movie that will enter the universe!

This Twitter User shared an image of CM Punk that shows the wrestler/MMA Fighter looking like the spitting image of Ash from the Evil Dead series, with some comments stating that he could even appear as the one handed hero’s son if he were brought into the series proper:

@CMPunk would probably be the only person who could look and play the part of Ash from the Evil Dead. pic.twitter.com/AH6qw0mbkK — Fidel Murillo (Chicano) (@fidelasincastro) February 29, 2020

CM Punk was in the news recently following his signing with WWE Backstage as a commentator, following numerous rumors that he would join the wrestler in the current stable of AEW. With so many projects under his belt, who is to say that he couldn’t add a big time horror movie acting role to his resume?

