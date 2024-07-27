CM Punk Finds Tag Team in WWE With John Cena “Pretty Interesting”

Earlier this month, John Cena officially announced that he will be hanging up his jorts in 2025 after one last run in WWE. Fans and WWE superstars alike paid their respects to the legendary career of Cena who has been wrestling for over two decades. Although it’s been a minute since he’s been a full-time competitor, his presence is one of the most electrifying in WWE whenever his theme song hits the speakers. Several wrestlers took it as an opportunity to throw their name in the hat to face him as well, as Cena indicated that he’s ready for anyone.

CM Punk Would Be Interested in Teaming with Cena

One of Cena’s greatest rivals, CM Punk, recently spoke at Mattel’s WWE San Diego Comic-Con panel where he gave his thoughts on who he would like to team with. “If I had to tag up with somebody to beat some people up, it would probably Larry,” Punk joked. “Everybody’s asking me because [John] Cena has announced his retirement that, you know, obviously they wanna see us fight each other. I think there’s something to me and him tagging. I think that can be pretty interesting” (h/t: POST Wrestling).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Punk explained during the Money in the Bank press conference that he notified Cena that he wants one last match with him before he calls it quits. Throughout their careers they have been on opposite sides of the ring creating magic several times, but as for tag teaming, there hasn’t been a ton of opportunity for them to flesh anything out there. Their last “tag” match was a three on two handicap match against The Shield in 2013.

Punk returned to the WWE last fall after a two year run in AEW which began his return to professional wrestling. After being let go following legal battles and backstage altercations, he wrestled his first televised match back in the WWE at the Royal Rumble. He wound up getting injured during that match but still wrestled through to the end where he was eliminated by Cody Rhodes who became a two-time consecutive Royal Rumble winner.

Punk has been off the shelf since then but he hasn’t been off television, working storylines with both Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre. He will make his return to the ring at WWE SummerSlam when he finally gets his hands on McIntyre who has been a menace these last few months with shots on social media, in-ring promos, and bloody backstage attacks.

Stay tuned to ComicBook for news and updates on WWE.