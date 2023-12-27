CM Punk Wears Notable Ring Gear During WWE Return Match

CM Punk has wrestled his first WWE match in nearly a decade. Following his shock return at WWE Survivor Series this past November, the self-proclaimed best in the world has exclusively appeared on WWE television in promos and backstage segments. Punk has had microphone exchanges with WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, locker room run-ins with Kevin Owens, and even a reunion with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. While it remains to be seen as to when Punk will wrestle his first WWE TV match, his next televised bout is currently set to be within the Men's Royal Rumble Match in January. Before he tries his luck in the multi-man battle royal, Punk shook off the ring rust at a WWE live event on Tuesday.

CM Punk's Notable Ring Gear For WWE Return Match

(Photo: WWE)

The Second City Saint mixed it up with the second-generation luchador on Tuesday.

CM Punk wrestled Dominik Mysterio at a WWE live event inside New York City's Madison Square Garden, emerging victorious after about 13 minutes of back and forth action. While the match itself did not feature anything monumental, Punk's choice of ring gear was noteworthy.

Punk donned plain black trunks and black kickpads on his boots, no Chicago-style stars in sight. Many have grown accustomed to Punk having plain kickpads, as it was a look he embraced during the tail end of his WWE run and at certain points during his AEW tenure, but he has never rocked a full black get-up on a large stage like this before.

While plain black trunks and plain black kickpads is a fairly frequent ring gear style, there is one man that made it more famous than anyone else: "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. Austin donned the no flash, all business look throughout his entire WWE career, only trading the black trunks for cropped jeans during his final matches.

It's worth noting that a Punk vs. Austin match has been rumored since Punk made his return to WWE last month. WWE is reportedly keen on at least pitching the concept to Austin and is said to be "optimistic" that it could actually come to fruition. Fans have clamored for Punk vs. Austin since the two shared a brief backstage segment in 2011, with the straight edge Punk calling out the man soda enjoying Austin, and again when they co-marketed the release of WWE '13. The stars never aligned back then, but considering Austin wrestled an impressive bout against Kevin Owens at WWE WrestleMania 38 in 2022, the possibility now feels more real than ever before.

Punk wrestles his next match this Saturday, December 30th on a WWE live event in Los Angeles.