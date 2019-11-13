Bray Wyatt and Seth Rollins Both Challenge CM Punk to a Return Match

Now that CM Punk is finally back under the WWE umbrella with his new role on WWE Backstage, active WWE wrestlers are already lining up to try and lure the former WWE Champion back inside the ring. The first two big names to step up are none other than Seth Rollins, who still sits atop the Raw roster as the No. 1 babyface, and WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt. Both men have a bit of history with Punk. Rollins was arrived on the WWE main roster as a member of The Shield and protected Punk’s WWE Championship reign at the time, while Wyatt was once an underling of Punk’s in the New Nexus back when he was Husky Harris.

Both men would eventually face off against Punk with their respective factions, but since then the pair have risen to main event status with six combined world championship reigns.

I saw you pic.twitter.com/v7TEXLYR6f — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) November 13, 2019

Rollins even went so far as to tease appearing on WWE Backstage to get Punk’s attention.

Glad to do it. Book me a flight. https://t.co/EVzGaRfoQl — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) November 13, 2019

Punk’s new role on WWE’s Fox Sports 1 show was explained in a FOX press release.

“Phil Brooks, better known as CM Punk, joins WWE BACKSTAGE as a special contributor and analyst. He will make select appearances in studio alongside host Renee Young and analyst Booker T,” the release read. “‘The Best in the World’ joins fellow regular contributors Christian and Paige, as well as news correspondent Ryan Satin on the WWE BACKSTAGE rotation.”

“It’s as simple as this: Just when they think they’ve got the answers, I change the culture,” Punk said as he arrived in the studio alongside Renee Young, Samoa Joe, Adam Cole, Booker T and Paige. “I’ll see you here next week.”

Punk revealed in an interview with Collider Live back in August that he had done screen tests for WWE Backstage in October.

“Yeah, I did [the audition],” Punk said. “This goes back to me being in a position in my life where I’m like, ‘What do you got?’ I’m very much in a position where I’m like, ‘Well, talk to me.’ I’m open to anything. If they come at me and they’re like, ‘Hey, we want you to wrestle.’ I’m gonna be like, ‘I’m not interested.’ I’ve grown so much as a person and I look back at all that stuff and I don’t need the confrontation and the drama. I’m a businessman. But I put my morals and integrity above business deals.”