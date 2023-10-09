CM Punk Hints at WWE Return With a Key Marvel Reference

After being fired from All Elite Wrestling following another backstage altercation earlier this year, CM Punk is a free agent, and fans are wondering where he'll end up next. One of the most popular professional wrestlers around, Punk has an enormous following and will likely be a big money maker wherever he goes, and there are plenty of folks online who think a return to WWE may be in the cards. While Punk and WWE had a very rough and public falling out when he left the company in 2014.

Everything tying Punk back to WWE has just been speculation, but a recent post by Punk on his Instagram account is raising even more eyebrows. The former AEW and WWE champion posted an image from Doomquest, an arc from Marvel's Iron Man comics in the early 1980s. The image in question features Iron Man and Doctor Doom, two of the most powerful names in their world, calling for a temporary truce.

Punk's IG story pic.twitter.com/YjdnB2jCcd — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) October 8, 2023

Many are seeing this as Punk addressing his relationship with WWE, which can be described as rocky at best. The image likely alludes to Punk and WWE — two immensely powerful forces in pro wrestling — finding a way to put their many differences aside and work together again. After all, there's plenty of money to be made.

"So from that moment, out truce will extend for twenty-four hours, during which neither of us will launch any aggression against the other, either personally or indirectly," Iron Man tells Doom in the comic. "Agreed?"

Issues With Punk's WWE Return

According to a recent report from Fightful Select, there are a lot of fences that need mending if Punk and WWE are going to work together again. The report suggested that WWE feels Punk would return if he was given an offer to do so, essentially meaning that the ball in the company's court. But there are some within the company — including two of its top stars — that may not want to work with him again.

The same report indicated current champions Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns don't want CM Punk back in WWE. Punk has put his former employer and co-workers on blast several times in the decade since he left WWE, so there are likely even more people that he'd need to fix things with if a comeback were ever in the cards.

Do you think CM Punk will ever make his way back to WWE? Let us know in the comments!