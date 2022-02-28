Cody Rhodes’ Former Tag Team Partner Drew McIntyre Speculates on His WWE Return

Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre had a short run as WWE Tag Team Champions way back in 2010, yet now find themselves possibly on the same roster again as Rhodes has been rumored for a WWE return ever since his departure from AEW was confirmed. McIntyre was on the In The Kliq podcast this week and was asked about Rhodes, saying he feels that “The American Nightmare” might have the same motivation of returning to WWE that drove McIntyre to do the same in 2017.

“Yeah, I mean I read all the headlines just like everyone else online. Like 20% of them actually happen. If he comes back, good for him,” McIntyre said. “That’d be awesome. I know what it feels like to be gone from WWE feeling like you should have achieved more and come back to do it. Knowing him the way I know him, he probably feels the same way about unfinished business. So if it materializes, then, awesome. He’s such a talent and will be more than welcome on the roster.”

Rhodes has remained mostly quiet about his future ever since he posted a statement shortly after AEW confirmed his departure — “I have loved my time at AEW. Amazing locker room. Amazing fans. Amazing people. The ‘revolution’ was indeed televised, and I’ve been incredibly lucky to be part of that. First, I want to thank Tony Khan. He’s taken the baton and run with it, and it was an honor to work for him and to know him on a personal level. He’s a beautiful soul. Obviously need to thank my incredible wife and the mother of my baby girl, Brandi, for all of her love and support throughout this journey together and the amazing relationships she fostered with Kulture City and the American Heart Association. I also need to thank Nick and Matt Jackson (these two, whether they know it or not, took an undesired and not confident lir cub and gifted me the confidence to become a leader of the pack), Kenneth Omega, Chris Jericho, Chicken…we started the fire. I must thank Tim W/Keith M/Greg W and the amazing production crew who understood and captured the vision with such grace. I can’t name everybody, but thank you to Megha, Margaret, Harrington, Jeff Jones, Dana, Tony Schiavone, Bern, Raf, and the hardest worker in the game, QT Marshall, for propping me up and kicking me in the ass when I was running on fumes. I must thank all my kiddos… MJF, Jade, Sammy, Darby, Lee, Ricky, Tom, The Gunns, Brock, Velvet, Nyla, Aubrey, Turner, Vanilla, Solo, Spears, Julia, Anna, Will, Wardlow, Sonny, Fuego 1 and of course, -1. While we’re at it, give Jade the Codyvator!

“Also need to take a moment to thank the great partners at Warner Media including Brett, Sam and the rest of the team,” he continued. “I have so many milestones and beautiful memories of this renaissance…through sweat, blood, tears, literal fire, and all that…I left it all on the mat. Everything pales in comparison to the final contribution I was empowered to lead at the company, the community outreach team. In the most inward moments, your outward behavior and your ability to take fame/influence and do something of value for the communities you visit (whether the cameras are on or off) is the highest honor. I am confident Amanda Huber will lead the department with style. I’m so proud of my creations and contributions and the items I supported or collaborated on with such wonderful professionals. Thank you, fans. Y’all did the work! Let’s live forever.”

