Dakota Kai Addresses WWE Release

✖

Yesterday WWE released 10 members of the NXT roster, and one of the bigger names in that list was Dakota Kai. Kai's been a fan favorite for a while now, and after the news hit it didn't take long for fans and wrestlers from all over to start sending messages of support. Kai took to Twitter to share her reaction to all of the lovely support as well as how she feels about the future, starting things off with the caption "Not another damn notes app lol. Tldr: I love you, see u soon x." You can check out her full message below.

Kai wrote "About everything, thank you all. I am so overwhelmed at all the love and support. The DMs, txts, tweets.. you all have my heart. I love you. I am thankful for being able to meet, work, and intertwine with so many beautiful people, people I looped up to, people I learned from.. I met some of my best friends over these last few years that will remain in my life forever. I don't know what's next for me. I chose 'Evie' at 17 years old. That chapter is shut..just know this; I'm far from being done. <3"

Not another damn notes app lol.



Tldr: i love u, see u soon x pic.twitter.com/9009IwhILc — 𝖈𝖍𝖆𝖗𝖑𝖎𝖊𝖌𝖎𝖗𝖑 🎮 (@DakotaKai_WWE) April 30, 2022

Kai's release comes after a reunion with Raquel Rodriguez, which led to them reclaiming their NXT Women's Tag Team Championships, Titles they were the very first to hold in NXT. After reclaiming the Titles they would end up losing them the following week to Toxic Attraction's Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, and Rodriguez was kayfabe hurt as well after an attack by Toxic Attraction.

After that Kai was booked in a match against NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose, and though she lost, Wendy Choo helped her even the odds a bit. It seemed that perhaps they were building to a reuniting of their earlier Tag Team, but that did not turn out to be the case. According to a report by Fightful Select, Kai saw the release coming and had indicated to WWE that she was not planning on renewing with them in the future.

As for what's next, after her 30-day non-compete is complete, she can go wherever she wants, and there are plenty of companies out there that would benefit from someone of her skill and talent in the ring. Impact Wrestling currently has a great Women's Division that she would instantly bring some energy to, and there are several dream matches for Kai fans if she were to head to AEW. We'll just have to wait and see.