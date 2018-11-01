Details on Daniel Bryan’s Decision to Skip WWE Crown Jewel

Daniel Bryan’s choice to stay home for WWE’s controversial Crown Jewel show was far from impulsive. Apparently, the former WWE Champion knew months in advance that he would not make the trip to Saudi Arabia

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE’s April Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia left a bad impression on Bryan sparking his decision to not join WWE when they returned in November.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It wasn’t so much that the women weren’t allowed to perform,” Dave Meltzer wrote. “But the key was what he learned about the treatment of homosexuals, and also, that they wouldn’t allow Sami Zayn to perform on the show, and he considered that racism.”

The moral shortcomings of the Saudis have been well-documented in recent weeks, but only Bryan and John Cena have taken a stance against Crown Jewel. The Observer writes that Bryan tried to take steps to ensure he wouldn’t have to compete at Crown Jewel by asking WWE officials for him to lose his Super Show-Down match against the Miz in early October. Bryan ended up winning, which earned him a title shot against WWE Champion AJ Styles at Crown Jewel.

“He had asked to lose to The Miz in Australia in the match where the winner would get the title shot.” It’s not clear if that was because he knew the title shot was coming in Saudi Arabia, or because he felt that it wasn’t time yet to get his conclusive win which would come across as the blow-off of the program,” wrote Meltzer.

Bryan and Styles ended up having their WWE Championship match on SmackDown this week, which Bryan lost. After the match he was attacked by Samoa Joe, effectively writing him off of Crown Jewel. Joe will replace Bryan too, and WWE’s backup plan is in full effect. Apparently, WWE considered having Styles and Bryan wrestle at the WWE Performance Center and have that pre-taped match air at Crown Jewel. That obviously didn’t happen, but it’s an interesting concept nonetheless.

Cena’s absence has far less context, but we can assume it’s for similar reasons. Just a week ago, it looked entirely possible that all of WWE would miss the trip as pressure mounted for the company to cancel their Saudi plans. However, during their Q3 earnings report, WWE released this statement confirming that Crown Jewel would take place as planned.

“WWE has operated in the Middle East for nearly 20 years and has developed a sizable and dedicated fan base. Considering the heinous crime committed at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, the Company faced a very difficult decision as it relates to its event scheduled for November 2 in Riyadh.”