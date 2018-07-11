Update on Dean Ambrose’s SummerSlam Status

There has been no shortage of Dean Ambrose updates and rumors in 2018. Despite the rampant speculation, there has yet to be a consensus on his return, but a new report supplied on a clue on his future.

WrestleVotes, a twitter account with an ear behind WWE’s curtain says that Ambrose will miss SummerSlam but should be back in action by September.

Getting a few questions regarding Dean Ambrose’s return lately. Can’t say for certain, but source said “not to expect him anytime before SummerSlam. September seems more likely at this point.”

Rumors of Ambrose return from triceps surgery have perpetuated since WrestleMania. But outside of him showing off a new look during the Stanley Cup Finals, we haven’t seen the Lunatic Fringe.

When Ambrose came out of the operating room, early guesses had him back witing six months. However, WWE announced it would be closer to nine. At the time it seemed like they were exaggerating the prognosis in the name of a hero’s return, but September will be nine months exactly.

