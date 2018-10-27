Dean Ambrose Reacts to Bailing on The Shield During WWE Raw

Dean Ambrose has been difficult as of late as he may be the only person not enthusiastic about the latest shield reunion. And during Monday’s episode of Raw, he actually turned his back on Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

After being pinned to lose their match against The Dogs of War, Ambrose held a vacant stare as Reigns and Rollins studied him. Before any dialogue could happen, Ambrose stormed out of the ring and up the ramp leaving his Shield brethren to scratch their heads.

So what’s up with the Lunatic? After his departure, WWE caught up with him in the tunnels of the Chicago arena.

“I don’t get it. Maybe I just don’t fit in anywhere anymore,” he said.

For anyone hoping the Shield stays intact for the foreseeable future this comes ad bad news. Ambrose has been teasing his exit from the Shield for weeks now and it appears to be a matter of time. Now the question is if he’ll leave peacefully or follow Seth Rollins’ precedent and violently betray the Hounds of Justice.

Ambrose’s speculative heel turn has been a perpetual rumor dating back to last year. Before his surgery, multiple reports had him becoming a villain en route to booking a WrestleMania match with Rollins. Since his return this summer, expectations have WWE resuming that plan. However we’ll have to wait and see, but it certainly looks like a big change is in store for the former WWE Champion.

UPDATE

Two weeks later, Ambrose would go on to execute one of the nastiest heels turns in WWE history. Just hours after Roman Reigns walked away from WWE due to the return of his leukemia, Ambrose attacked Seth Rollins to end that episode of Raw.

The timing of Ambrose’s turn was particularly ruthless as he and The Shield hit a misty-eyed pose moments after Reigns’ announcement. But in the show’s main event, seconds after he and Rollins become Raw Tag Team Champions, Ambrose snapped.

While Ambrose heel turn will drive WWE into 2019, it was Reigns’ heartbreaking address that had Raw’s most memorable moment.

“You know the deal, you know how life is,” Reigns said to open Raw. “Life is not fair, it’s not all peaches and cream. Sometimes life throws you a curve ball. And right now the best thing for me to do is to go home, to focus on my family and my health.”

“But I want to make one thing clear, by no means is this a retirement speech. Because after I’m done whooping leukemia’s ass once again I’m coming back home,” Reigns continued. “And when I do, it’s not just going to be about titles and being on top, no it’s about a purpose. I am coming back because I want to show all of you, the whole world, I want to show my family, my friends, my children, and my wife, that when life throws a curve ball at me, I am the type of man that will stand in that batter’s box, I will crowd the plate, I will choke up and I will swing for the fences every single time. Because I will beat this and I will be back and you will see me very, very soon.”