Does This Trademark Hint at a Former Tag Team Reuniting in AEW?

A new wrestling trademark may be teasing a former tag team making their way to AEW. Back in March Jon Moxley filed a trademark for "Switchblade Conspiracy," for the use of entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests. This week, "Gimmick Attorney" Mike Dockins shared a snap of himself with Moxley posing with the trademark. With Moxley reinventing the entire Blackpool Combat Club -- kicking out Bryan Danielson, bringing in the first female member, Marina Shafir, and giving Wheeler Yuta an ultimatum -- it appears like a new member could join their ranks soon.

Prior to joining AEW and even WWE, Mox teamed with his best friend Sami Callihan on the independent scene, particularly in CZW and IWA as The Switchblade Conspiracy. They'd revive the team in 2022 under a variation of their former name and have teamed together a few times ever since. Last fall it was reported that Callihan's contract with TNA would be expiring and there was significant push from Moxley to bring over the fellow Ohioan to join the AEW ranks. At the time that didn't happen which has allowed him to continue competing on and off in TNA since.

When Moxley returned from his signficant break, he came back an entirely new character. He has droned on about how AEW is not "their" company anymore, and that people will see in due time what that means. Many have speculated that it could be the debut of Shane McMahon, but that seems quite unlikely. Many believed at the time that this could usher in the debut of Callihan as well as Moxley's other close friend Josh Barnett. For now, it remains to be seen if either of them will be part of the longterm story being told.

Who is Sami Callihan?

Callihan has been a professional wrestler for the better part of two decades. His hardcore style that often mimicked the late great Terry Funk eventually caught the attention of WWE and he signed a deal with the NXT brand under the ring name Solomon Crowe. He remained in WWE for two years before his release and after that he began popping up everywhere. PWG, EVOLVE, Lucha Underground, HOG, GCW, Rev Pro -- you name it, and Callihan probably wrestled there. From then on he'd begin competing in TNA/IMPACT Wrestling which he has consistently been doing since 2018.

What are your thoughts on Moxley reviving his former tag team? Are you interested in seeing Sami Callihan in AEW?