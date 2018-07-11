Dolph Ziggler Hints at How Partnership With Drew McIntyre Will End

Any partnership in WWE is inherently terminal. However, the unchoreographed pairing of Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre seems well aware that one they will split. And Ziggler may have just laid out the framework of their breakup.

In an appearance on Lillian Garcia’s Chasing the Glory, the 6-time Intercontinental Champion dropped a clue as to where WWE will end their tag team.

“Hopefully, somewhere in a year, he punches me in the face and the arena erupts. Hopefully, that will be the case, we’ll see. You never know around here,” he said.

Ziggler went on to speak about how WWE has used him primarily as an introductory course for recent NXT call-ups/ He worked with the likes of Shinsuke Nakamura and Bobby Roode upon their promotions so his pairing with McIntyre is all too logical.

“In the last couple years, I’ve been doing a lot of things with people who’ve been getting called up from NXT. I was teaching them on the weekends and making them better to shove them off to bigger greener pastures. In this way, he has the experience here, he has the experience out of here, and he’s back and focused.

McIntyre has been quite convincing since jumping to Raw in April. The Scotsmen has been so good that there are already rumblings of him being a future contender for the Universal Championship.

“So now I can fill him in on what we’ve been doing the last five years. He’s so focused, it’s awesome,” said Ziggler.

There’s an element of self-awareness within Ziggler and McIntyre’s pairing that even casual fans can recognize. While this foreshadows their break up, it’s also a nice departure from typical WWE tag teams.

“We’re not just a tag team with matching outfits, we’re just two dudes who want to be the champ, and we’re watching each other’s back, so it’s a little bit of a nice twist on just tag teams.,” said Ziggler.

Ziggler and McIntyre have teased a split on several occasions, the latest coming after Seth Rollins pointed out that McIntyre is being pushed around by the Intercontinental champion. It’s hard to guess when WWE will pull the trigger on their split, but it could come as soon as Sunday’s Extreme Rules.

However, things are going well and WWE will likely want to let their partnership simmer for a few more months. Regardless of how and when it ends, both men are evaluating one another and when their plate does happen, WWE will have two stars that will be ready to receive big opportunities.

[H/T Rajah.com]