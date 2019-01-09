Double or Nothing Location, Date Announced

All Elite Wrestling held a fan rally for its first official event, Double or Nothing, on Tuesday afternoon at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Of the many announcements made on the show, one of the biggest was in regards to the Double or Nothing event itself. Cody Rhodes, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson revealed during their portion of the rally that the show would take place at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 25.

Breaking News: #DoubleOrNothing takes place May 25th LIVE at the @MGMGrand in LAS VEGAS pic.twitter.com/kCcRqFHIW5 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) January 8, 2019

The arena has a capacity of a little over 17,000, so selling out that arena would be a major step up from selling 10,000 tickets for the Sears Centre outside Chicago last September for All In.

The announcement on Double or Nothing was just one of many to take place during the fan rally. Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, Scorpio Sky, Joey Janela, Penelope Ford, MJF and Britt Baker all announced that they had signed contracts with the company, while PAC (formerly Neville in WWE) made a surprise appearance to stake his claim to become the AEW’s first champion in a face-off with Adam Page.

The show closed out with Chris Jericho arriving to announce that he was signing a full-time deal with AEW. According to a video of him signing the official contract after the show, Jericho will be with the company for “the long haul.”

Tony Khan, billionaire co-owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars and president of AEW, released a statement earlier in the day on Tuesday announcing his vision for the future of the new company.

“AEW does not mean any less of a continued commitment to existing obligations and duties that I have, or my family has, to our business and sports interests,” Khan wrote. “That will never be the case. What’s important is that every individual decision we make as family, whether it’s ownership or investment in a team or property, is 100 percent beneficial to those specific interests. I will always welcome that accountability and responsibility, as nothing is more important than serving our supporters and friends.

“AEW will launch with a roster of the top wrestlers in the world,” he added. “While they’ll clash in what will be some of the most intense and fast-paced contests ever sanctioned in the squared circle, they’ll also share a common goal: to make this the true golden age, to make this the greatest time ever to be a wrestling fan. Likewise, as a business, by treating our wrestlers with respect and warmth, we also seek to make this the golden age for the performers themselves.”