Drew McIntyre Gives Update on COVID-19 Status on WWE Raw, Returns Next Week

Drew McIntyre gave fans an update on his current COVID-19 status during WWE Monday Night Raw, and stated that he will be making his return next week! Following a massive trolling from WWE that saw actor David Drumholtz make a surprise appearance as "Drew McIntyre" during a segment with The Miz and John Morrison, the real WWE Champion made an official statement as to how his COVID-19 status has progressed. Noting that he did see the segment and moving on from it quite quickly, he turned his attention to his match against Goldberg at Royal Rumble 2021 later this month.

Stating that he remains asymptomatic despite testing positive for the novel coronavirus, Drew McIntyre revealed during his statement on WWE Monday Night Raw that he is feeling even stronger than before. Not only that, he revealed that he aims to return to the program next week (which would presumably fall within the quarantine period and presuming he continues to not show symptoms):

When McIntyre was first revealed to have tested positive for COVID-19, he released the following statement on WWE Monday Night Raw, "I wish I could be there with you. But unfortunately, as I'm sure you've heard, I tested positive for COVID-19. I am one of the fortunate ones with no symptoms, but I assure you, COVID should not be taken lightly," McIntyre said. Continuing further, McIntyre stated, "Don't think you can't catch it because you can. If it can happen to me, it can happen to anybody. And the only way we're going to be able to stop this thing is by working together. So please, wear your mask, follow social distancing guidelines. It's not just to protect you, it's to protect everyone and their loved ones."

Following the confirmation that Drew McIntyre would be making his return to WWE Monday Night Raw next week, it was announced Goldberg would be making an appearance as well as the two of them will have an official stand off (making up for this week's trolling) in the final week of Raw before the Royal Rumble on Sunday, January 31st.

With Drew McIntyre and Goldberg coming back to Monday Night Raw next week, it makes it a more enticing show on top of the last build up for the Royal Rumble! Are you excited? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!