Undisputed Era, Imperium Advance in Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

The 2020 edition of the Dusty Rhodes Classic began Wednesday night during WWE NXT on the USA Network.

The first round match saw Imperium (Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner) take on the Forgotten Sons (Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler). The match, although brief, was a hard-hitting affair which saw the European stable walk away victorious as Barthel and Aichner prevailed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Following that first match, the updated bracket looked this way.

Later, the tournament continued with Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly of the Undisputed Era taking on another European team, NXT UK Tag Team Champions Gallus, ahead of their match this Sunday at NXT UK TakeOver Blackpool.

This one was a barnburner, eventually won by the Undisputed Era following some outside distraction from Adam Cole. Cole hit Wolfgang with a kick to the head and Cole and O’Reilly followed that up with Total Elimination for the victory.