Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Helps Celebrate Woman's 101st Birthday With Adorable Video

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is helping a 101-year-old woman celebrate her birthday with an adorable video. The Jumanji star had to shout out Marie Grover, a grandma who is friends with Jamie Klingler. The communications expert got The People’s Champ’s attention last year on Twitter. From there, Johnson organized some absolutely delightful videos celebrating the century mark for Grover. Social media obviously got a kick out of the gesture and couldn’t get enough of the back and forth between the former WWE superstar and the senior citizen. Lately, The Rock has been doing more and more outreach with fans as they try to navigate a difficult summer. Klingler really sent up a Hail Mary for the movie star and he came through with flying colors.

This is the joy that we need in 2020. Thank you @TheRock for helping us to celebrate #grandmomgrover's 101st birthday! She loves you and we do too. pic.twitter.com/alFOSTlXFx — Jamie Klingler (@jamieklingler) October 1, 2020

The communications expert shared on Twitter, “This is the joy that we need in 2020. Thank you @TheRock for helping us to celebrate #grandmomgrover's 101st birthday! She loves you and we do too.”

Happy 100th birthday to Grandmom Grover, I cannot begin to thank @TheRock enough for making this happen. pic.twitter.com/qZ9iOcsiJI — Jamie Klingler (@jamieklingler) October 2, 2019

Last year, Klingler wrote, “Oh my god-my punt to get @TheRock to wish my best friend’s gram a happy 100th birthday as she adores him might work.A friend of a friend is in touch.She will lose her mind. When we were in high school (25 years ago) she would wear a rock sweat shirt and tell us how handsome he is.”

Johnson responded on Twitter with, “Love seeing this. Happy 100th Grandma Grover! I’m honored you’re a fan and grateful you were born! Much love, Rock. (wish my grandma was still around, but stuff like this is always the best part of fame) #phillystrong”

Love seeing this. Happy 100th Grandma Grover! I’m honored you’re a fan and grateful you were born! Much love, Rock.

(wish my grandma was still around, but stuff like this is always the best part of fame) #phillystrong 💝 https://t.co/EvuKAbuULT — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 2, 2019

