EC3 Makes His Monday Night Raw Debut

EC3 made his “debut” on Monday Night Raw, albeit with a brief cameo.

On tonight’s Monday Night RAW, Vince McMahon stripped Braun Strowman of his WWE Universal Title Championship opportunity after Strowman trashed McMahon’s limousine while searching for Baron Corbin. Later in the evening, Monday Night RAW aired a segment outside of McMahon’s office, in which WWE Superstars lined up outside for a chance to convince McMahon to give them Strowman’s spot in the match.

Almost all of the WWE Superstars in the segment were low-carders, but there was one WWE superstar who made a surprising appearance. EC3 briefly popped into frame to hint that he deserved a shot at Brock Lesnar and his title. EC3 left without saying a word, but it was at least enough to remind the WWE Universe that he exists.

EC3 is probably the most experienced of the six wrestlers who were recently called up from NXT. A former TNA Heavyweight Champion, EC3 already has tons of in-ring experience and the sort of build that Vince McMahon loves.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear that EC3 is destined for the top of the card, at least not yet. EC3 may have been the first of the current class of NXT callups to appear on TV, but he made his appearance surrounded by underdogs and jobbers. That’s not exactly encouraging as to how the WWE perceives him. We’ll have to see if EC3’s in-ring debut is a little more impactful…and hopefully soon.