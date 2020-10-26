WWE Fans are Loving Elias' New 'Universal Truth' EP

WWE superstar Elias made his return to television during the WWE Draft this year, but he's been busy since the last time we had seen him as fans are loving his new Universal Truth EP! When Elias returned to WWE Monday Night Raw (starting a feud with Jeff Hardy in the process) one of the things he had been teasing was that he had a new EP on the way. With one Monday Night Raw segment even devoted to a short concert for this EP, Universal Truth is now available for streaming on several platforms as of this writing.

Following the release of his first Walk With Elias EP back in 2018, Universal Truth includes four different tracks that admittedly sound wildly different than his first EP. That first set of songs were held back by the fact that Elias was in character, but a lot has changed in the two years since that first EP.

In fact, Elias even talked about this evolution in an interview with ComicBook.com's own Connor Casey stating, "I think you're really going to get a taste of it with this new album." As Elias mentioned, "The first album, Walk With Elias, it was very much about who I was at that time. And that'll always be me and will always be a part of me, but you're going to see there's a real spiritual element to this new music that I come out here with."

Noting the change in style and tone for Universal Truth, Elias explained it as such, "It's spiritual energy, it's rock and roll. We're going to blend that all together, and you're going to see, not only has Elias evolved as a person, you're going to see that my music has evolved, my abilities have evolved, and onscreen, of course, when it comes time to getting it done in the ring, you're going to see the evolution there."

But what are fans saying about this shift? Now that Universal Truth has been available on streaming platforms, WWE fans have been blown away by the overall production of the EP. Expecting to hear more in line with the character infused first EP, Universal Truth has been welcomed with that same kind of universal praise.

Read on to see what fans are saying about Elias' new Universal Truth EP, and let us know what you think about it in the comments! Are you jamming out to it? How does it compare to the first one? Let us know!