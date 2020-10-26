WWE Fans are Loving Elias' New 'Universal Truth' EP
WWE superstar Elias made his return to television during the WWE Draft this year, but he's been busy since the last time we had seen him as fans are loving his new Universal Truth EP! When Elias returned to WWE Monday Night Raw (starting a feud with Jeff Hardy in the process) one of the things he had been teasing was that he had a new EP on the way. With one Monday Night Raw segment even devoted to a short concert for this EP, Universal Truth is now available for streaming on several platforms as of this writing.
Following the release of his first Walk With Elias EP back in 2018, Universal Truth includes four different tracks that admittedly sound wildly different than his first EP. That first set of songs were held back by the fact that Elias was in character, but a lot has changed in the two years since that first EP.
In fact, Elias even talked about this evolution in an interview with ComicBook.com's own Connor Casey stating, "I think you're really going to get a taste of it with this new album." As Elias mentioned, "The first album, Walk With Elias, it was very much about who I was at that time. And that'll always be me and will always be a part of me, but you're going to see there's a real spiritual element to this new music that I come out here with."
Noting the change in style and tone for Universal Truth, Elias explained it as such, "It's spiritual energy, it's rock and roll. We're going to blend that all together, and you're going to see, not only has Elias evolved as a person, you're going to see that my music has evolved, my abilities have evolved, and onscreen, of course, when it comes time to getting it done in the ring, you're going to see the evolution there."
But what are fans saying about this shift? Now that Universal Truth has been available on streaming platforms, WWE fans have been blown away by the overall production of the EP. Expecting to hear more in line with the character infused first EP, Universal Truth has been welcomed with that same kind of universal praise.
Read on to see what fans are saying about Elias' new Universal Truth EP, and let us know what you think about it in the comments! Are you jamming out to it? How does it compare to the first one? Let us know!
Stamp of Approval from Xavier Woods!
YALL! @IAmEliasWWE DID A THING
Universal Truth - EP by Elias https://t.co/e4OivfTPs4 pic.twitter.com/9wniFeEpIZ— Austin #Creed4G4 - Future King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) October 26, 2020
The Miz Deems it AWESOME!
I deem this album #Awesome even though he didn’t ask @TheRealMorrison and I to be on it. #UniversalTruth. Congrats!!! https://t.co/SBd4jXiRFs— The Miz (@mikethemiz) October 26, 2020
"Breathtaking!"
I truly loved every song off this Elias EP his voice is breathtaking!— Veelynn Rollins Mox.🖤 (@Veelynn_Mox) October 26, 2020
Thank you @IAmEliasWWE for this amazing album! Amen ,lead me home, amazing grace and streetlight were such great songs! Loved it! pic.twitter.com/7pYLHpICvU
"Like a Preacher Leading a Rock and Roll Revival"
Elias (@IAmEliasWWE ) is like a preacher leading a rock and roll revival on his new EP. Take a few minutes out of your day today and #WalkWithEliashttps://t.co/QxxTlcQxfB— Shaun Jex (@shaunmjex) October 26, 2020
Another Hit for Elias!
I just bought @IAmEliasWWE new album!! I love it soooo much! I don’t know what my favorite song is because they all sound great!!! Another hit Elias! Thanks!!!! https://t.co/0IbUMBE35m— I’m a Ninja Turtle (@Raegan_7) October 26, 2020
"Pure, Unadulterated FIRE"
Ok, but can we talk about @IAmEliasWWE dropping pure, unadulterated FIRE on this new EP? I loved the 1st, but that felt more about building the Elias brand and had more "wrestling music" vibes to it. #UniversalTruth is legit music I would play for people who don't watch. Damn!— Sometimes known as Kain Drago (@PHNetwork999) October 26, 2020
"Listened to Universal Truth Only About 1000 Times"
Listened to #UniversalTruth only about 1000 times today. #WalkWithElias since day 1!— Josh DeBord (@JDeBord12) October 26, 2020
A Number One Hit?
Man I’m bout to jam to this all day Elias is so underrated I hope this album is #1 on the charts @IAmEliasWWE #UniversalTruth https://t.co/MrbElpHFLQ— Semaj Clark (@SemajClark1) October 26, 2020
A Real Vibe
A vibe 🔥 @IAmEliasWWE https://t.co/8GKEGzgiP4— Gary (5-1) 🎃 (@LegitStylez_) October 26, 2020
"This is the Greatest Moment of My Life"
Listening to @IAmEliasWWE's new album like...#UniversalTruth #WalkWithElias https://t.co/6WR3AAkI8T pic.twitter.com/YJhn8YjObp— Love that Renhausen! (@rendowgird) October 26, 2020