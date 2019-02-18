WWE Elimination Chamber: Fans Hand Out Free Becky Signs In Audience

As Becky Lynch continues to be suspended in WWE storylines, the crowd at Elimination Chamber voiced their support for their favorite women’s star.

As Charlotte Flair emerged prior to the match between Ronda Rousey and Ruby Riott, fans all over the lower level of the arena pulled out “Free Becky” signs that were very visible on camera.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can see them below.

Free Becky with purchase of a Becky of equal or greater value. pic.twitter.com/Z0Y2537Gjh — TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) February 18, 2019

Charlotte is presently scheduled to face Rousey at WrestleMania 35 due to Lynch’s on-going suspension and injury. Lynch had previously earned the shot at Rousey due to her victory in the Royal Rumble this year.

Flair watched the Riott/Rousey match at Elimination Chamber from ringside as the fans chanted “We Want Becky” throughout. A storyline was shot at a Saturday night house show event in Louisiana that saw Lynch run through the crowd and attack Flair, however Flair got the upperhand and ended up “re-injuring” Lynch’s leg.

Following the match at Elimination Chamber between Riott and Rousey, which was one by Rousey in a matter of minutes, Lynch emerged from the crowd, much to the fan’s delight. Walking out on crutches, she ended up taking out both Flair and Rousey with some brutal shots with her crutches before being escorted out of the building by security.