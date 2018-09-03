Evolution Reportedly Struggling to Sell Tickets

WWE launched an aggressive campaign to get fans behind the all-women ‘Evolution’ pay-per-view. However, despite the pumping, Evolution is reportedly having a hard time moving tickets.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the history-making pay-per-view did not sell out upon opening sales. Even more, sales have continued to slump in recent weeks.

At this moment, only two matches have been confirmed for Evolution: Alexa Bliss vs. Trish Stratus and the Mae Young Classic finale. While Stratus’ return was a hit, WWE will simply need more to entice fans into attending the October 26 show.

Despite the slow start, Evolution does have a few things working in its favor. Hosted by Long Island’s Nassau Coliseum, the New York market is essentially a home game for WWE. Even more, names like Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, and Nikki Bella are all destined to be involved but await their assignments.

With basically two months left to promote the show, WWE has plenty of time to drum up excitement. Right now, Evolution is certainly a priority, but it falls second to Hell in a Cell, WWE’s September 16 pay-per-view.

However, it’s worth noting that WWE’s women’s division is fueling the company. While Roman Reigns got his catharsis at SummerSlam, and the Shield did reunite yet again, the rest of WWE is treading water. But lead by Ronda Rousey, it feels like women’s wrestling is commanding fans’ attention. Not to mention, the current sage of Becky Lynch and Charlotte fair looks to be combustible in the best of ways. Right now, Becky Lynch is arguably WWE’s hottest Superstar and her shot at Flair and her Smackdown Women’s championship is inevitable. They’ll likely face off at Hell in a Cell, but we can safely expect them to have another match at Evolution.

Early rumors have Rousey meeting Bella, likely for the Raw Women’s Championship. But first, the UFC Hall of Famer will have to get past Alexa Bliss at HIAC. However, Bella vs. Rousey, would attract a lot of eyeballs. Bella’s drawing power may not sell seats in Long Island, but it will invite plenty of casual fans to check out Evolution on the WWE Network.

Other matches to keep an eye on including Sasha Banks vs. Bayley plus the possibility if WWE introducing Women’s Tag Team Championship belt.s While that’s only been a rumor, it would be a nice detail to add to Evolution’s card.