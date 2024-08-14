Former Divas Champion Open To Returning to WWE Part-Time

Kelly Kelly’s WWE career was cut relatively short but she was able to accomplish so much during her time in the company. She debuted at just 18 years old in an era that wasn’t championing women nearly as much as they are now. Despite that, she became a Divas Champion shortly before she hung up her wrestling boots for good in 2012. Her athleticism quickly won her over with fans and she’s still a fan-favorite women’s wrestler to this day. While she’s had a few one-off appearances over the years in various Royal Rumble matches, she has yet to return to the ring even on a part-time basis.

Will Kelly Kelly Return to WWE?

When asked if she’d be interested in coming back to WWE now that Triple H is heading things, she spoke highly of “The Game” and explained that she would “love” to work with him. “I didn’t really work under Triple H when I was there. Vince was still there, but I feel like I worked with Hunter when Hunter came back. It was like wrestling. So I mean I’ve been back for the Rumbles and stuff, and it’s cool to see Hunter just kind of take over,” Kelly told WrestlingNewsCo. “I love Triple H. When we worked together, he was great to work with. I would love to come back and work for him. He’s awesome.”

The last time she appeared in a WWE ring was back in the 2022 women’s Royal Rumble where she had a pretty decent showing, giving fans hope that they may see her back in the future. She’s far from the first woman from the Divas era to come back to wrestling on a part-time basis. Both WWE Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Lita returned to WWE in the last year and have tested themselves in ways they were never able to in their original runs.

For Stratus, she wrestled Becky Lynch in a steel cage that ended up causing her great injury, however it’s a moment both her and Lynch look back on fondly. Lita, meanwhile, came back and won the Women’s Tag Team Championships, something that didn’t even exist when she began wrestling for WWE. There’s certainly infinite opportunities for someone like Kelly who hasn’t been active in years due to the many dream matches on the table.

However, if she comes back, she knows it can’t be on a full-time basis — she has a family that she needs to think about now. She and he husband Joe Coba welcomed twins last fall. “I definitely don’t think I could do full-time, especially with the twins, and then I talk about wanting one more baby, so I don’t know. I would definitely come back part-time,” she continued. “My dream is for my twins to watch me in the ring one day. Wait until they’re old enough to see their mom doing that and watching their mom. I’m just so excited for them to get old enough where they really get it. But seeing them, how excited they were watching [SummerSlam], I was like, ‘oh my gosh, this is cool!’”

