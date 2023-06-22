Will Goldberg Appear at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door?

Darby Allin and Sting are lacing up their boots for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door once again. Following their victory alongside Shingo Takagi over Bullet Club's El Phantasmo and the Young Bucks at last year's event, Allin and Sting will team once more to take on Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara and Minoru Suzuki. This year, Allin and Sting's third man is being kept a secret until this Saturday's AEW Collision. This has led to online speculation that everyone from The Great Muta to Tetsuya Naito could fill the third spot. Some have even theorized that WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg could reignite his real-life rivalry with Jericho by aligning with Allin and Sting.

Speaking during the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door media call, AEW President Tony Khan downplayed the Goldberg speculation, noting that he believes it would make more sense for the third man to be someone from either AEW or New Japan.

"I have had nice conversations with Bill about being involved with AEW at times. It's a good thought. I don't know if it would be the perfect fit for who Sting and Darby are going to bring to Collision this weekend," Khan said. "I also want to leave all the doors open for them and their partner for Forbidden Door. It would ideally be somebody that would step in and be a good fit for the Forbidden Door show."

Khan continued by praising Goldberg's accomplishments, but emphasized that Forbidden Door is not the show for his potential eventual debut in the company.

"Bill Goldberg is a legend in pro wrestling, one of the biggest names in the sport, and I have certainly had nice conversations with him at times," Khan continued. "As for who Sting and Darby bring in this weekend, there have been a lot of guesses, and a lot of them have been more in line with New Japan Pro-Wrestling's biggest names. Goldberg has gone over and competed in New Japan too. I've had nice talks with Bill about doing things with AEW, and that's probably all I can say."

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door goes down this Sunday. The full card can be seen below...

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door card: