Another Big Match Spoiled By Hell in a Cell Advertisement

San Antonio’s At&T Center, the host of next month’s Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, has had trouble keeping the contents their show under wraps. And thanks to yet another advertisement, one of the event’s bigger matches looks to have leaked.

Having already spoiled the WWE Championship match as well as Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy, a new ad by the AT&T Center has Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose teaming up to take on Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre.

Local commercial for Hell in a Cell has this match advertised.

Considering recent events, this match would hardly be a surprise. Rollins has been combating Ziggler and McIntyre for most of the summer, and upon return, Ambrose joined the campaign. While their Shield comrade Reigns will be busy with Braun Strowman, booking this 2-on-2 seems like a logical step for WWE.

So while this may technically be a spoiler, it’s one that won’t catch too many fans off guard. Even more, it’s likely to be one of the earlier chapters of this rivalry. With the Shield back together, WWE had Strowman, Ziggler and McIntyre align on the most recent episode of Raw. Fueled by Strowman’s heel turn, this rivalry appears to have hit the rocket boosters and may carry us through the rest of 2018.

WWE will use the six men to drive their main event scene forward, likely using this storyline to find challengers for both Reigns’ and Rollins’ championships. On Wednesday, it was reported that WWE plans to pick McIntyre as Reigns’ next Universal Championship challenger. The Big Dog still has to get past Strowman — he will — but look for he and McIntyre to share the ring several times before year’s end.

McIntyre does appear to be the name to watch. Since his call-up in April, the Scotsman has been attached to some lofty rumors. From being Vince McMahon newest infatuation to him being the next Univeral Champion, McIntyre has made a few gaudy headlines.

Soon after his promotion, Jim Ross took his praise public and declared McIntyre would eventually take WWE’s throne.

“[Drew] McIntyre looks great. He sounds great, he’s in great condition, he’s just getting better and better. He’s a big-time player. I could see, very easily, Drew McIntyre being a Universal or WWE Champion down the road. Without a doubt, it’s a lay-up. Trust me on this one,” said Ross on his podcast.

Regardless it looks like we’re set for a long rivalry between these six Superstars. While Reigns is likely to set to hold the big red belt for a while, his next series of challengers will come from this collection of top stars.