Jay White Throws Top Star Through a Table Upon AEW Dynamite Return: Watch

On the five-year anniversary of AEW Dynamite, "Hangman" Adam Page and Juice Robinson battled each other following the explosive strap match last week. While Hangman walked out of this singles match victorious after a low blow followed by the Buckshot Lariat. However, they weren't done fighting -- at least, Hangman wasn't. The cowboy continued his assault on Robinson, causing one of Robinson's stablemates, Jay White, to come out and help.

White has been absent off AEW television for the past few months battling an injury. There were reports that the "Switchblade" was backstage at a recent TV taping, with the hope that he'd be cleared to compete imminently. When White made it to the ring, he was able to fight Hangman straight into a well-placed table that was set up earlier in the match. White's last match was against Hangman, losing against him in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament semi-finals, so it makes most sense to have those two run things back at WrestleDream later this month.

"Jay's taking his time," Robinson told ComicBook this week. "Sometimes you got to take time in this business and come back better, and that's what he's doing. So of course, we're excited for him to come back, because when all four of us are together, we feel like we are as strong as we can be, and we could take on any four wrestlers, any combination. We're definitely, like everybody, looking forward to having King Switch back."

Hangman has been on a tirade for the last few months, in his very intense feud with former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland. They've ended things (at least for the time being) as Swerve is at home recovering from his injuries at AEW All Out. It appears that when he comes back into the fold, he'll have his hands full with The Hurt Business which is now confirmed to include Shelton Benjamin. As for Robinson and White, they've both returned from their injuries and that hopefully means the Bang Bang Gang will get some momentum behind them again. Before the untimely injuries, the group held the AEW World Trios Championships.

What are your thoughts on Hangman and Jay White running their feud back? Let me know your thoughts on X and Bluesky @haleyanne_! As always, stay tuned to ComicBook for updates on AEW.