Jeff Jarrett Honors His Father, Jerry Jarrett, And Will Still Wrestle on Tonight's AEW Dynamite

The wrestling world lost a titan of the industry on Tuesday as Jerry Jarrett, a legendary promoter, passed away at the age of 80. Jeff Jarrett, Jerry's son, was already booked for an eight-man tag team match on this week's Dynamite in Texas. Tony Khan confirmed on today's Busted Open Radio that, despite the tragic loss, Jarrett intends to perform tonight and honor his father.

"Jeff is here in Laredo, Texas today with us. And Jeff has said he wants to wrestle tonight on the show and push forward. And that is such a brave and courageous decision, I think, and we would respect whatever Jeff wants to do," Khan said (h/t 411Mania).

Jarrett also paid tribute to his father by quoting a poem by John Greenleaf Whittier and concluded it with the hashtag "#Dad." You can read the poem in its entirety below, and stay tuned for full coverage of tonight's Dynamite.

When Things go wrong, as they sometimes will,⁰When the road you're trudging seems all uphill,⁰When the funds are low and debts are high,⁰And you want to Smile but have to sigh.⁰When care is pressing you down a bit,⁰Rest, if you must, but don't you quit. (1/3) … — Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) February 15, 2023

