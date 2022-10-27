Jim Ross Compares Current AEW Star to "Stone Cold" Steve Austin

Jim Ross made a bold claim during this week's AEW Dynamite. While the WWE Hall of Famer wasn't on commentary, he was watching the show's main event as Jon Moxley successfully defended his AEW World Championship against Penta El Zero Miedo. Ross wrote, "@JonMoxley is Austin-esque. Love his game." Considering the heights Austin reached within the pro wrestling industry and the friendship Ross had with "The Texas Rattlesnake," this is incredibly high praise.

It's also not the first time JR has made the connection. Moxley made his surprise AEW debut at the 2019 Double or Nothing pay-per-view by storming the ring through the crowd and attacking both Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho. Ross was asked about the moment in an interview with Sports Illustrated not long after that.

"He was so full of passion and raw, animal magnetismm," Ross said. "I felt it in my bone marrow, it was a 'Stone Cold' moment. The crowd there should be saluted, each and every person," he added. "They brought something special. The only places I can remember hearing a crowd quite like that are some nights during the 'Attitude Era' in Chicago and at the Garden in New York. This audience, without question, was there because they wanted to be there, they made sacrifices to be there, and man, when they got in their seats, they delivered. We should all be grateful for that."

Jon Moxley's Awkward Interview with Steve Austin

While Austin has interviewed Jon Moxley in the past, fans still remember the incredibly awkward interview he (as Dean Ambrose) had with Austin back in 2016. Austin has since reflected on why that interview on the WWE Network went so poorly.

"I take the fault of it. I'm there to get people over and make them look like a million bucks. And we just come off on the wrong street and just kept taking left turns and never got back on track," Austin explained back in 2019.

Jon Moxley vs. MJF at Full Gear 2022

Moxley is currently in his third reign as AEW World Champion, a record within the company. His next title defense will come on Nov. 19 when he faces MJF at the Full Gear pay-per-view in Newark, New Jersey.

While Friedman has been antagonizing Moxley for weeks, he also seems to be teasing the idea of turning babyface. This week's Dynamite ended with The Firm, a group Friedman hired to help him win a title match upon his return from hiatus, betraying Max after they disobeyed his orders to not attack Moxley.