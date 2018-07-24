John Cena and Undertaker Destined for SummerSlam Rematch?

John Cena and The Undertaker’s match at WrestleMania 34 left a lot of fans scratching their head. However, if it was to set up a fight at SummerSlam, then things could make a little more sense

And apparently, that’s WWE’s plan.

Both Taker and Cena are far from full-time WWE Superstars, with the 53-year Deadman being the more active of the two. However, WWE wouldn’t be able to resist sticking their name to the SummerSlam marquee and multiple sources are reporting that Cena/Taker II is what we’ll get in Brooklyn.

Internet wrestling czar Dave Meltzer wasn’t shy about suggesting at least Cena would be involved.

Rumor has it he will https://t.co/yOJt5fxhrb — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) July 23, 2018

Ticket Drew, a Twitter account with a hot hand in dealing with WWE rumors seems quite confident Taker/Cena is a sure thing.

I said this almost 2 months ago, YES Taker and Cena will compete at #SummerSlam, draw your own conclusions. — 17ABay 🗯 (@TicketDrew) July 23, 2018

With nearly a month until the August event, WWE does have time to set this up. However, it would be nice to see Cena and Taker on WWE television a few times before their match.

There is certainly the chance of this rumor turning out to be nothing. However, it seems unlikely that Cena was missed such a big event. Taker too seems intent on wrestling as much as he can this year having already logged three matches.

With WWE booking a large chunk of SummerSlam on Monday episode of RAw, and SmackDown likely to follow suit, we can expect the foundation to be set within the next few weeks — provided these rumors are true, of course.