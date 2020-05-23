Justice League Snyder Cut: WWE's Mark Henry Wants To Play Darkseid

✖

The Snyder Cut is easily one of the hottest topics at the moment, and it's easy to understand why. Fans are intrigued about what changes Snyder will make to his initial vision of the film, which included several sequences, plotlines, and characters that didn't make the cut in the final theatrical version. One of the most anticipated characters making their DC movie debut will be Darkseid, who Snyder had previously revealed was set to make an appearance in the movie as well as at the end following Steppenwolf's defeat. With Darkseid being back in the mix, the question moves to who should play him, and during a recent conversation with Chris Killian on ComicBook.com's Talking Shop, WWE superstar Mark Henry threw his hat into the ring.

Killian brought up the idea initially, saying Henry could totally play the ruler of Apokolips. Henry loved the idea, saying "Oh my gosh. I can fold arms just like him."

Killian then brought up the point that Darkseid does need to be bigger than Superman (Henry Cavill) or Batman (Ben Affleck), saying "we need somebody that's real big, a tower over them." Henry definitely fits that bill.

"Yeah. Darkseid is a, you know also some of the comics were really really good, watching the fight scenes and in the comics with Darkseid and Superman, the stuff that they did was really damn impressive, and it wasn't so outlandish that you couldn't replicate it with humans," Henry said. "And with a little smoke and mirrors, and bells, and whistles, it can be pretty damn impressive. I'd love to be Darkseid."

Henry liked the idea so much in fact that he decided to throw his hat in the ring, adding that he shares an important characteristic with the DC villain.

"As a matter of fact I'm gonna take this time right now, to say that I wanna be Darkseid," Henry said. "Darkseid didn't do much crying, Darkseid did a lot of ass-kicking."

"That's true, that's an even better point," Killian said. "We don't need a Darkseid with tears, when we get Darkseid it's kicking the crap out of people."

"No tears, it's crazy," Henry said.

Now we pretty much want to see this happen, so fingers crossed that Henry can bring his world's strongest man persona to the DC favorite someday.

You can find the official description for Justice League below.

"In Justice League, fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions."

