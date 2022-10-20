Karrion Kross Reveals He Would "Consider" Joining Bray Wyatt's Stable

Bray Wyatt has been back with WWE for over two weeks now, but he has yet to show fans the full picture of what stands before them. Wyatt's WWE Extreme Rules return came alongside human versions of the Firefly Funhouse puppets, leading many to speculate that those characters could end up being revealed to be WWE superstars to make up a new Wyatt-led faction. The Eater of Worlds has fanned this flame himself, as his Twitter name of "WYATT 6" indicates that Wyatt and his five Firefly Funhouse friends would join forces as a proper stable.

Rumors have swirled about everyone from former WWE star Erick Rowan to NXT prospect Joe Gacy making up the WYATT 6, but some main roster talent have also been linked to the hypothetical group. Speaking with Louis Dangoor of Give Me Sport, SmackDown star Karrion Kross revealed that he would "completely consider" joining forces with Wyatt.

"If the fans really want that, it would be something I would completely consider," Kross said (h/t Fightful). "We'll have to see how things play out."

Before the White Rabbit was revealed to be Wyatt, many theorized that these clues were leading to Kross. While in Lucha Underground, Kross used the name "The White Rabbit." Beyond that, Kross also used Jefferson Airplane's song of the same name as his entrance music, which coincidentally was also part of Wyatt's White Rabbit clues.

"The first time they played 'Feed Your Head' and all that, I had a couple of people on SmackDown turn over and look at me. I was like, 'Hey, don't look at me. I have nothing to do with that,'" Kross said. "Some people who have known me for a long time, they knew that used to be the theme music in Lucha Underground and the White Rabbit, the hourglass, they thought, 'Is that you or is that Bray Wyatt?' I said, 'It's not me, I have no idea who that is.'"

Kross added that despite his insistence, no one believed that WWE's White Rabbit wasn't linked to him.

"As weeks went by, people in my family and personal friends called me saying, 'Stop working us, you always work us, you never tell us. Just for once, tell us that it's you.' 'I swear to God. I'm not working you. This has nothing to do with me,'" Kross continued. "'You're lying! That's you.' Some people were very positive that this was some big elaborate scheme of mine. For once, it was not. I was hoping it was Bray Wyatt the entire time and sure enough, all of us got, in the end, what we wanted and it was him. It was a cool thing. I was flattered that people thought it was me. To be remembered for some of my earlier work is always really cool. It was a funny period for me personally. It was fun to watch it play out."

Both Kross and Wyatt can be seen on WWE SmackDown when it airs on Friday, October 21st.