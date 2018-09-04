Kevin Owens Returns to Attack Bobby Lashley

Kevin Owens’ retirement seems to have lasted just one week.

After announcing that he “quit” the WWE on the Aug. 27 edition of Raw after losing an Intercontinental Championship match against Seth Rollins, Owens was back on Raw on Monday and attacked Bobby Lashley late in the show.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the final hour Lashley announced backstage that he was being sent to “meditation class” by Baron Corbin, which would be hosted by Jinder Mahal in the middle of the ring. Lashley played along with Mahal for a short while, but was attacked from behind by Owens to throw things into chaos.

After a brief back-and-forth exchange, Owens planted Lashley with a powerbomb on the apron. He left the arena without explaining his actions.

Owens would later appear as one of the dozen or so backstage wrestlers who helped Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre beat down The Shield.

It’s possible Owens targeted Lashley as a form of revenge for his best friend, Sami Zayn. Lashley and Zayn feuded early in the summer, which led to a match at Money in the Bank which Lashley won in short fashion.

It was reported a few days after the event that Zayn needed surgery to repair two torn rotator cuffs. Zayn did not directly blame Lashley for the injuries as he has dealt with problems in both shoulders throughout his career. But it’s entirely possible Owens feels Lashley is responsible.

“I mean, I would love to be able to blame Bobby Lashley for all my woes, but these injuries go back long before I mixed it up with him — even though lately, I’ve been blaming Bobby Lashley for everything,” Zayn said in an interview with WWE.com back in late June. “But this one isn’t on him by any means.”

Zayn is reportedly expected to be back around WrestleMania 35 in April 2019.

In other Raw news, Ziggler and McIntyre defeated the B-Team to become the Raw Tag Team Champions, Bobby Roode and Chad Gable formed a new tag team to defeat The Ascension, Dana Brooke left Titus Worldwide and Drake Maverick aligned himself with the Authors of Pain.

WWE’s next pay-per-view, Hell in a Cell, takes place on Sept. 16 in San Antonio, Texas. Given that there’s still plenty of room on the card, there’s a good chance Owens and Lashley will clash then.