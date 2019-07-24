Kofi Kingston Will Face Randy Orton At WWE SummerSlam

Kofi Kingston’s WWE SummerSlam opponent has been revealed as Kingston issued a challenge to Randy Orton during Tuesday night’s SmackDown broadcast.

Kingston opened his segment by saying that he hoped Orton would accept his challenge, and he called him out to the ring because he said he wanted to do so before Orton jumped him from behind.

The 13-time world champion made his way out to the ring and stood face to face with the current champion, Kingston. Kofi mentioned that the two have history, going back to November 16th, 2009 when the two wrestled during WWE RAW at Madison Square Garden. They showed a highlight from the match on screen; Kingston putting Orton through a table out in the crowd.

Kingston said that should have been the moment when he made it to the main event scene. He alleged that the truth is Orton used his influence to make sure Kingston never made it to the main event after that match. Kingston said it almost worked, but it didn’t, as he kept grinding and found the “power of positivity.”

Kingston said he became what Orton never wanted him to be, “Your WWE World Heavyweight Champion.”

.@TrueKofi never forgot. And @TrueKofi never stopped grinding until he got to the top. pic.twitter.com/RJ68jbSxE8 — TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) July 24, 2019

Orton said he absolutely did use his influence to hold him back. However, he said he was doing him a favor because Kingston wasn’t ready back then, nor is he now. Orton talked about being on top for 18 years, saying he didn’t have to “fake a Jamaican accent” or throw pancakes to get ahead.

“I just had to be Randy Orton,” he said.

Orton said he’s responsible for Kingston’s title run because he injured Ali before the Elimination Chamber, setting Kingston up to get the spot and eventually the championship at WrestleMania.

Orton said he could take the title from Kingston anytime he wants it. Kingston called his bluff and said let’s do it at SummerSlam. Orton accepted the match and said Kofi would meet the three most destructive letters in sports entertainment: RKO.

Kingston would go on to wrestle Samoa Joe in the next segment. That match ended in a no contest as Orton ended up jumping in the ring and trying to hit an RKO on Kingston, but to no avail. Kingston dodged it and Orton ended up hitting Joe with an RKO instead. Immediately after that, Kingston took out Orton with the Trouble In Paradise.