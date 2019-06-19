Photo: Kurt Angle Accepts the Fact That He Looks Like Thanos

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle finally addressed a a long-running joke about his appearance — he looks Thanos from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Angle took to Instagram on Wednesday with a fan-made side-by-side comparison of himself and Josh Brolin as The Mad Titan.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Ok. I see it too,” Angle wrote. “Many of you think Thanos looks like me. I see some resemblance but I swear he’s not my son. I already have 1 bastard child to worry about with Jason. I don’t need another. Lol.”

By “Jason,” Angle was referring to Jason Jordan, a WWE star who was revealed to be Angle’s kayfabe illegitimate child in a storyline in 2017.

Angle officially retired from in-ring action at WrestleMania 35 back in April, losing a bout to Baron Corbin after a months-long “farewell tour” of various televised matches. After spending a decade outside the company working for TNA/Impact Wrestling, Angle returned to the WWE in April 2017 to accept his WWE Hall of Fame Induction. Several days later he reappeared on Monday Night Raw and was named the new general manager of the show.

The Olympic gold medalist finished his career as a six-time world champion in WWE and a six-time world champion in TNA. As he explained in an interview with Wrestling Inc., he now serves as a backstage producer for WWE.

“I’m going to help the wrestlers with their technique,” Angle said. “I’m going to help them structure their matches. It’s something I’m very good at and I thought I’d be able to contribute to the company.”

Meanwhile, things didn’t turn out so well for Angle’s doppelgänger. After successfully acquiring all six Infinity Stones and snapping half of all life out of existence in Avengers: Infinity War, Thanos had his head chopped off at the beginning of Avengers: Endgame. A past version of himself then opposed the rest of the Avengers from reacquiring the stones from the past via time travel, leading to a final confrontation that saw Iron Man sacrifice himself in order to destroy Thanos and his forces.