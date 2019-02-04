Lars Sullivan Reportedly Misses Another WWE Deadline

Lars Sulivan and WWE‘s situation is as confusing as it is sensitive.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, Sullivan was supposed to be at Raw last week — in the same way, he was supposed to be at several events in 2019.

Sullivan was originally scheduled to make his WWE debut on January 7, but an anxiety attack put that night on ice. Sullivan reportedly flew home to Colorado and has had little, if any, contact with WWE since his departure. Sullivan did tweet as his “social media representative” in January but since removed the post. Here’s what it said.

“There has been a lot of speculation about Lars recently. It’s true, he went missing several weeks ago and I was just able to contact him this morning. Lars wants everyone to know he is in a good place, and is sorry to everyone he’s disappointed,” wrote William Christensen.

The 30-year-old was reportedly set for a WrestleMania match with John Cena. However, with each day he misses, that match dissolves a little more. The rumored plan was for Sullivan to attack Cena, and keep him off the Royal Rumble card. WWE gave that spot to Drew McIntyre instead and the machine looks to me marching onwards without Sullivan.

In a conference call before NXT TakeOver: Phoenix, Triple H was asked about Sullivan’s status and acted like everything was OK.

“There’s a lot of speculation and stories about everybody at all times,” Triple H stated. “And it’s a funny thing, if there’s any kind of a glitch in a movement for a moment, it leads to everything being speculated about. There’s a lot of talks, but Lars is in a good place. Nothing has really changed, we’re moving forward and you’ll know when you see it. But nothing has changed.”

There was a report from Rajah that claimed Vince McMahon had already moved on from Sullivan, contradicting Triple H’s quote. Regardless, this looks to be a muddy situation that may not be resolving any time soon.