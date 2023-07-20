Logan Paul Hates That WWE Fans Love LA Knight

Logan Paul is currently building up to his seventh WWE match, in which he'll take on Ricochet at SummerSlam on Aug. 5 at Ford Field in Detroit. In a recent episode of Impaulsive (taped before WWE's Money in the Bank pay-per-view), Paul specifically mentioned Ricochet as one of the two men in WWE he currently wants a match with. The other was LA Knight, who has seen a massive rise in popularity since the start of the year and could be the one to dethrone Austin Theory of the United States Championship at SummerSlam if he can win this month's United States Championship Invitational.

Paul and Knight's only interaction on TV prior to competing together in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match was a multi-man promo in which Knight tore into Paul's YouTube fanbase and his Prime energy drink. The celebrity YouTuber explained how he resents how much fans love Knight.

"I see LA Knight coming into the WWE. They love him. I hate that they love him. They hate me and they hate that I hate him. We have a little bit of a thing. I was in his face and it felt a little real. I don't think he gets my thing that well, and neither does the WWE Universe. He sort of speaks for them and they appreciate the time and the fact that he's earned it. I get that, and I would love to take all of that away from him in one night," Paul said (h/t Fightful).

Logan Paul Requested to Open SummerSlam 2023

Paul also explained on his podcast that he'll attempt to be present for both SummerSlam (in Detroit) and his brother's (Jake Paul) next boxing fight against Nate Diaz (in Dallas) on the same night. He believes it's possible, but only if he and Ricochet open the pay-per-view and he immediately hops on a private jet.

"After SummerSlam, my brother is fighting the same night in Dallas," Paul explained. "As soon as my match ends, I'm going to hop on a [private jet], fly to Dallas in my gear, walk into the ring with my brother for his fight against Nate Diaz. I'm going to try to. I don't know if I'm going to make it, but if I do, it'll be minutes. I walk into the venue, round one Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz starts. It is barely possible. We did the math, it's barely doable."

WWE SummerSlam 2023 Card & Rumored Matches