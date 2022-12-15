Mandy Rose: Interest From Other Promotions Following Her WWE Release

Mandy Rose was suddenly released by the WWE on Wednesday over (reportedly) content she was posting on the fan subscription website FanTime that was deemed too "explicit." Many of the details surrounding the release haven't been confirmed but fans have already rallied around Rose for what they believe is an unfair release and her only public statement on the matter was confirmation that her FanTime account would continue to produce content. Assuming Rose was still on a main roster contract despite having been sent to NXT, she'll have to sit out 90 days as part of her "No Compete" contract. But it sounds like there's already interest from other companies to hire the former NXT Women's Champion.

Tommy Dreamer, who has a backstage role with Impact Wrestling, made it clear on Busted Open Radio on Thursday that if AEW doesn't manage to scoop up Rose as soon as she's available then he'll try to get her to come to Impact. He stated (h/t Wrestling Inc), "If she doesn't go to AEW, one thousand percent Impact would love to have her because she's a star and she's great in the ring. And if AEW doesn't jump on that, Impact will. Mandy Rose, call me, text me, DM me." It's unknown if AEW has already contacted Rose or intends to sign her.

Rose (real name Amanda Saccomanno) first landed on WWE's radar while competing in the sixth season of Tough Enough back in 2015. Despite not winning the season, she wound up getting signed to a five-year deal with the company and started out in its NXT developmental system. Her sting on NXT programming was brief as she was called up to the main roster to align with Paige and fellow call-up Sonya Deville as Absolution in November 2017. While her in-ring ability was criticized during her early years, she managed to reinvent herself upon returning to NXT in mid-2021. As the leader of the Toxic Attraction group, she would go on to dominate the NXT Women's Division for over a year, holding its title for a whopping 413 days.

She indicated in a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet that she was ready to get back to the main roster with Toxic Attraction, saying, "I'm at a point now where, who else can I beat in NXT? I totally don't mind remaining the champ for a long time, but I think it's time. want Gigi and Jacy to be able to experience the main roster. Being up on Raw or SmackDown, I want to get back up there because I'm a whole different person I feel."

