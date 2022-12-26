Mandy Rose Thanks Fans for Their Support, Praises Current WWE NXT Star

Mandy Rose has posted a handful of statements online since getting released by WWE earlier this month. While she hasn't outright addressed the situation that led to her WWE contract getting terminated, she has confirmed her FanTime subscription page will continue to stay up for the foreseeable future. While promoting a new Christmas-themed photoshoot this week, she also wrote on her social media accounts, "Merry Christmas to all! Really appreciate the abundance of love & support I've gotten the last couple weeks."

She also showed her support for Roxanne Perez on Twitter on Monday. Rose had her 413-day reign as NXT Women's Champion end on Dec. 13 when she lost to Perez, who had won the Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline the weekend prior. Despite only being 21, Perez has already established herself as one of WWE's hottest prospects by winning titles both in NXT and Ring of Honor in her incredibly young career.

Awww love you roxc you’re amazing ❤️🙏🏻🥲 https://t.co/UPXXaMQ15g — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) December 25, 2022

While fans have openly campaigned for Rose to be rehired by WWE, it sounds like she'll be just fine financially. Her agent recently spoke with TMZ and claimed her FanTime page had generated half a million dollars less than a week after her release and that she'd be a millionaire by Christmas. Higher-ups in other wrestling promotions have also openly showed interest in signing her.

"If she doesn't go to AEW, one thousand percent Impact would love to have her because she's a star and she's great in the ring. And if AEW doesn't jump on that, Impact will. Mandy Rose, call me, text me, DM me," Impact Wrestling's Tommy Dreamer recently said on Busted Open Radio.

