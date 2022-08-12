Matt Cardona Comments on Vince McMahon Retiring from WWE

World Wrestling Entertainment has entered an era without Vince McMahon. The former WWE Chairman and CEO officially retired from his positions last month, passing his corporate titles to Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan while Paul "Triple H" Levesque took over his creative duties. Vince's retirement comes during an ongoing alleged misconduct investigation, which has uncovered nearly $20 million in unrecorded expenses made by the long-time executive from 2006-2002. The bulk of these payments were linked to Vince's various affairs, while recent findings are associated with the Donald J. Trump Foundation.

Regardless of the circumstances, Vince's retirement has been felt throughout the entire professional wrestling world. Many within WWE have emphasized the irreplaceability of Vince, while other promotions have had their fun referencing his decision to have up his corporate boots.

Current independent sensation Matt Cardona, who competed in WWE for over 15 years, stressed that he only has positive things to say about his former boss.

"I think all of us, and I want to speak for every wrestler in the business, needs to thank Vince McMahon, right? Without Vince McMahon, I wouldn't be where I am today," Cardona told ComicBook.com. "Wrestling, WWE specifically, was the only thing I loved as a kid. The only thing I really watched. The only thing I ever wanted to do. And it's the only thing I have done. I never had a real job in my life. It was being a pro wrestler. And I have to thank Vince McMahon for that."

The self-proclaimed Internet Champion has shown an admiration for Vince long after he departed WWE in 2020. Cardona has frequently thanked Vince for his role in making him into the star he is today. Cardona even paid tribute to Vince at a 2021 GCW show, showing up in all black and rocking a durag akin to Vince's ECW look.

Cardona continued by reiterating the irreplaceability of Vince, but also acknowledged that Triple H's recent swings as head of creative have been home runs.

"And now those shoes, I don't know if they can be filled, but I know Triple H's going to try his hardest to do it," Cardona continued. "In the past couple weeks, it's been great. The feel of the TV show's been different. Anything can happen moments. So as a fan, I'm excited to see what happens next for WWE."

Following a torn bicep in May, Cardona makes his return to the ring three months ahead of schedule later this month at NWA 74. Before then, the "Death Match King" will be at GCW Homecoming this Sunday, August 14th.