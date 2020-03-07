AEW Teases Matt Hardy’s Arrival With Cryptic Message

Matt Hardy is now a free agent following the expiration of his WWE contract. The rumor mills has been swirling for months as it relates to his future and where he may sign. A new tease put out by All Elite Wrestling seems to hint that he will be headed their way.

On Saturday, a tweet with a cryptic message was put out in regards to the much talked about “Exalted One” who is coming to lead the Dark Order. The group has been teasing the Exalted One’s arrival for months now.

Fans were quick to note that the first letter in every line conveniently spells out MATT HARDY. Check it out below for yourself.

MADE FROM THE VOID OF HOPELESSNESS

AND FROM TIME SPENT AWAY WITH THE SHADOWS

THIS IS WHAT IT TOOK FOR ME TO ARRIVE

THE CALLING…. HELLO?

ARE YOU THERE?

READY & WAITING

DARK ORDER WELCOMES ME

YOU ARE HERE

This seems to be AEW leaning into the rumors and teasing the wrestling community. While Hardy has been expected to be headed there, we don’t have official word yet. He did appear on this past week’s edition of Being The Elite, as well.

Hardy’s WWE contract expired at 12:00 am on Sunday morning (late Saturday night). It actually expired on the East Coast as the wrestling media were talking to Tony Khan following AEW Revolution. Khan was asked about Hardy but would not comment on the situation, even when reminded that Hardy’s contract had just expired.

Do you want to see Hardy revealed as the Exalted One for the Dark Order? Or would you like to see him take another path? Let us know in the comments section below, and give me a follow on Twitter @ryandroste for all things AEW and WWE!