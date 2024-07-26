Mayor of London Meets With Triple H and Nick Khan About Hosting Future WrestleMania

Last summer WWE was in London for the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event which proved to be very successful for both the company and city. With over 18,000 people in attendance for the event, John Cena made a surprise appearance where he teased a potential future WrestleMania being held in London. If that were to come true it would be the first international WrestleMania event in history. It seems like that may be coming true sooner than expected. Back in April, the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan was very vocal about wanting to host the “Showcase of Immortals.” This week, WWE CCO Paul “Triple H” Levesque and WWE President Nick Khan met with him to discuss the future of WWE in London.

“I am delighted to have met with WWE Hall of Famer Paul “Triple H” Levesque and WWE President Nick Khan today to discuss how we can work to make London WrestleMania‘s first international destination,” Sadiq said. “London has great pedigree in hosting the biggest international sporting events from around the globe – and I’m determined to cement our city’s reputation as the undisputed sports capital of the world, as we work together for a better London for everyone.” “It’s exciting to be working with the WWE team. The meeting was really productive, and talks will continue about how we could turn our ambition into a reality.”

Khan added, “Sadiq Khan and his team are working hard on positioning London as a sport and entertainment capital of Europe and it has been great to hear more on his vision for how WWE can support them on that journey. WrestleMania has delivered more than $1.25 billion in economic impact for its host cities, with this year’s event in Philadelphia attracting over 145,000 fans from 64 countries. There is a lot that needs to be discussed further but we share the ambition of Mayor Khan in trying to bring a stand-out WWE Premium Live event to London.”

Levesque touted WWE’s long-standing history with London as they have been hosting events in the city since the late 1980s. He also recognized the success of many other international PLE’s that have taken place just this year alone, explaining that fans are hungry for more. “WWE and London have a long and successful history dating back many decades, and meeting with Sadiq Khan to discuss what the future of this partnership could bring has been excellent. This year alone WWE has taken record-breaking events around the world to Australia, France, Scotland, Saudi Arabia and Canada – the appetite from the fans is there, and the excitement from the Mayor and his team in London is palpable.”

For the past two years AEW has hosted its AEW All In show at the iconic Wembley Stadium. Last year over 80,000 people attended the event which set remarkable attendance records for any company let alone the second largest wrestling company in the world. It makes sense that WWE would be looking to capitalize on that, as many markets overseas are largely untapped by western wrestling promotions.

