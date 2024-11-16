Squid Game Operators Crash Netflix’s Tyson vs Paul Fight

Netflix might have had some tech issues during their anticipated Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight, but they absolutely went all out to make a spectacle. That included some inter-company synergy with one of the streamer’s hit shows, though it’s probably not the one you were expecting. During the event, cameras caught a host of red jumpsuit clad individuals in the crowd. It didn’t take long for everyone to notice that these are the workers from Netflix’s hit series Squid Game, complete with their black masks and various symbols of rank. They quickly made waves, and you can find the image of their appearance below.

For Netflix’s part, they were shocked the workers showed up for the fight, posting the photo and writing the caption “WHO INVITED THEM ⏺️🔼⏹️”. Thankfully they had nothing to worry about, at least not yet, and hopefully they’ll stay out of everyone’s business and not throw everything into chaos before the end of the night.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With Squid Game’s second season right around the corner, fans couldn’t help but wonder about what would happen afterwards with future seasons. Original series creator and executive producer Hwang Dong-hyuk recently addressed what the future holds for this particular series, revealing that it would close out with the upcoming Season 3 next year. He also released a detailed letter about the show’s run and why they decided to end t after three years, which you can read below.

Letter to the Fans

“It’s been almost three years since Season 1 was met with incredible response around the world and many unimaginable events took place. I am beyond excited to be writing this letter to announce the date for Season 2 and share the news of Season 3, the final season,” Dong-hyuk wrote.

“On the first day we began shooting Season 2, I remember thinking, ‘Wow, I can’t believe I’m back in the world of Squid Game.’ It almost felt surreal,” Dong-hyuk wrote. “I wonder how it will feel for you to be back in Squid Game after three years, as well. Seong Gi-hun who vowed revenge at the end of Season 1 returns and joins the game again. Will he succeed in getting his revenge? Front Man doesn’t seem to be an easy opponent this time either.”

“The fierce clash between their two worlds will continue into the series finale with Season 3, which will be brought to you next year,” Dong-hyuk wrote. “I am thrilled to see the seed that was planted in creating a new Squid Game grow and bear fruit through the end of this story. We’ll do our best to make sure we bring you yet another thrill ride. I hope you’re excited for what’s to come. Thank you, always, and see you soon, everyone.”

Squid Game Season 2 is set for release on Netflix on December 26th. The third and final season will hit in 2025, but an exact release date isn’t yet known.

What did you think of Squid Game’s big appearance at the Paul vs. Tyson fight? Let me know on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb and on Bluesky @knightofoa!