Mustafa Ali Makes Surprise Return During SmackDown Live

Weeks after an injury sidelined him from competing in the WWE Elimination Chamber, Mustafa Ali made his return to WWE SmackDown Live this week.

Kevin Owens, who will face Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship this Sunday at Fastlane, was set to wrestle Bryan’s hired muscle, Erick Rowan, but the match never really got off the ground. Bryan became involved in the match and the referee quickly tossed the match out.

It was at this point that Ali made his surprise return, running down the aisle to make the save for Owens. The announcers noted that it was Rowan who injured him and prevented him from getting his WWE Championship shot at Elimination Chamber. Ali went after Rowan and was on the offensive until Bryan few in with a knee off the ring apron to the outside.

However, all of the fighting allowed Owens to get his feet under him again and he came back to hit a Stunner on Bryan and stand tall as the segment ended.

Ali’s return isn’t all that unexpected for those of us who pay attention to the live show reports. He came back during WWE’s house show loop this past weekend, working his first match on Saturday night in Minneapolis.

It’s good to see Ali back as the man was just starting to achieve some great momentum over the last couple of months. He’s a talent performer who will hopefully receive another championship opportunity down the line as he and Bryan have some really great chemistry in the ring together.