Natalya Dresses as Zack Ryder (Matt Cardona) at WWE Monday Night Raw

Matt Cardona has been away from WWE for over three years, but his presence is still felt on the sports-entertainment giant's broadcasts. Upon departing his longtime employer in 2020, Cardona hit the independent circuit and adopted a heavy WWE-esque persona, referring to indie crowds as the "[insert company] universe" and remodeling championships to include a spinner logo. Beyond that, Cardona is married to WWE superstar Chelsea Green. Once Green won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships with Sonya Deville, Cardona began referring to himself as "one half of one half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions," even wearing a replica version of the white and gold title at independent shows.

With Natalya now feuding with Green, the Queen of Harts is attempting to get under her new rival's skin by trolling Green's husband.

Natalya Dresses as Zack Ryder at WWE Raw

(Photo: WWE)

Woo woo woo, you know it.

Taking to social media, Natalya showcased her Zack Ryder cosplay that she wore backstage at WWE Monday Night Raw. Natalya donned Ryder's signature sunglasses, headband, spiked hair wig, broski t-shirt and ring gear. The video plays Ryder's "Radio" theme song in the background as well.

Zack Ryder was Matt Cardona's WWE persona for his 15-year run in WWE. Aside from his early years, Cardona always used the Zack Ryder name, but it wasn't until 2011 that the character became truly defined. Around then, Cardona started a YouTube series entitled Z! True Long Island Story as a way for him to connect with WWE fans since he wasn't being used on television consistently. This worked tremendously, as WWE arenas began to have loud "we want Ryder!" chants on a weekly basis. Cardona's external efforts to get over eventually resulted in him winning the WWE United States Championship at WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders, & Chairs that December. He would lose that title just under one month later and never regain his spot on the card.

Cardona's career years have come in his post-WWE era. His success on the independent circuit has lead many to connect him back to WWE, which Cardona has been open to, but has emphasized that he would not return as Zack Ryder, and he would want a significant amount of creative control over his on-screen persona.

Cardona currently wrestles all over the world on the indies, reigning with eight different championships at the moment.