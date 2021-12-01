WWE: Latest Update on Netflix’s Vince McMahon Documentary Series

WWE announced back in October 2020 that Netflix will be creating a new documentary series on Vince McMahon, which was hyped at the time as “one of the highest-budgeted documentaries in Netflix history.” Updates on the docuseries have been sparse, though Stephanie McMahon confirmed while speaking at a recent March of Dimes event that it will be released at some point in 2022.

“It’s scheduled to release next year in 2022. The timing is still TBD,” McMahon said (h/t Fightful). “I am equal parts excited and really nervous. I don’t know what it’s going to say, but it’s going to capture his life and his story, which so richly deserves to be told.”

Triple H admitted in a radio interview earlier this year that Vince was originally hesitant about making the series.

“Yeah, well in-house, but I think more in a larger format is something we talked about a lot,” he said. “I think prior to now, Vince was always hesitant to do it. It’s a funny thing with Vince, he really doesn’t see himself…while Mr. McMahon is one of the most epic characters ever, he doesn’t see himself as part of the programming.

“When you ask him about those things, he goes, ‘Nobody is interested in me, they want to know about the stars and performers.’ But the truth is, they do,” he continued. “The most difficult thing with Vince’s life is making it succinct. Every chapter of his life is a whole other unbelievable story. His story is amazing, all the things he’s been through, the trials and tribulations of getting to where he is. No one looks to that, no one gives him the credit. They just see this billion-dollar global empire he’s created and see him as the evil tyrant businessman or whatever.”

Bill Simmons has been confirmed as the series producer, while Chris Smith (Fyre) will direct. What topics do you hope the series will cover? Let us know down in the comments! On top of the Netflix project, WWE has also partnered with Blumhouse TV for an upcoming drama series retelling WWE’s Steroid Trials of the mid-90s, titled The United States of America vs. Vince McMahon. Stay tuned for more coverage on both series as they become available.